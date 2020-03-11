SMU's Dickerson, Alcorn's McNair selected to college hall

Eric Dickerson from SMU, Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch from Nebraska and the late Steve McNair from Alcorn State are among 17 players selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The other inductees include Florida offensive lineman Lomas Brown, Ohio State running back Keith Byars, LSU defensive lineman Glenn Dorsey, Michigan offensive lineman Jumbo Elliott, Washington State kicker Jason Hanson, Maryland linebacker E.J. Henderson, Alabama linebacker E.J. Junior, UCLA quarterback Cade McNown, Oklahoma State defensive lineman Leslie O'Neal, Virginia defensive back Anthony Poindexter, Minnesota defensive end Bob Stein, Colorado receiver Michael Westbrook, Houston receiver Elmo Wright and Georgia defensive end David Pollack, who is now a prominent college football analyst on ESPN.

The two coaches selected for induction are Dick Sheridan, who coached at Furman and North Carolina State, and longtime Villanova coach Andy Tally.

The latest class for the Atlanta-based hall will be inducted Dec. 8 at the National Football Foundation's awards dinner in New York.

