10 Things to Know for Today

A worker sprays disinfectant as sanitization operations against Coronavirus are carried out in the museum hosted by the Maschio Angioino medieval castle, in Naples, Italy, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Alessandro Pone/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

A member of the Guarani Mbya indigenous tribe smokes a pipe while waiting for police to enter the property the group has been occupying for just over a month in an attempt to stop real estate developer Tenda from constructing apartment buildings next to their community's land in Sao Paulo, Brazil, early Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Sao Paulo police are set to force the expulsion of members of this tiny indigenous tribe on Tuesday. Associated Press

A man kneels in front of police blocking a march called by opposition political leader Juan Guaido in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. U.S.-backed Venezuelan political leader Guaido called for the march aimed at retaking the National Assembly legislative building, which opposition lawmakers have been blocked from entering. Associated Press

Passengers evacuated from the Grand Princess cruise ship get off a charter flight from California's Oakland International Airport after it arrived at Kelly Field, an enclave of San Antonio, Texas, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. It was the first of two planeloads of ship passengers to make the deliveries Tuesday night. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 380 Grand Princess passengers are expected to be quarantined at the adjoining Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. (Bob Owen/The San Antonio Express-News via AP) Associated Press

A Robert Morris fan holds up a sign during the team's NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis for the Northeast Conference men's tournament title Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Associated Press

Yazan, 1, has his oxygen mask removed after his heart surgery at the Tajoura National Heart Center in Tripoli, Libya, on Feb. 27, 2020. Yazan's perilous trek from his small desert hometown culminated in a five-hour surgery. He is one of 1,000 children treated by Dr. William Novick's group since it first came to Libya after the 2011 uprising. Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., visits custodian Davonta Bynes, from left, principal DaRhonda Evans-Stewart and social worker Kim Little outside a polling location at Warren E. Bow Elementary School in Detroit, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Associated Press

A flight attendant of an Asian airline wears a face mask as she arrives at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Due to the spread of the Coronavirus a large number of flights have to be cancelled. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Associated Press

A baby wears a protective mask in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BIDEN HAS ANOTHER BIG PRIMARY NIGHT The former vice president wins Michigan's Democratic primary, a key battleground state, as well as Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, dealing a serious blow to Bernie Sanders and widening his path to the nomination.

2. SANDERS CAMPAIGN AT A CROSSROADS The face of the Democrats' far-left flank is suddenly staring up at a wall of opposition from his own party, an urgent call to unify against President Trump and a growing delegate disadvantage.

3. 'THE EPICENTER - THE NEW CHINA - IS EUROPE' In the U.S., the new coronavirus caseload passes 1,000 while in Europe, an increasingly locked-down Italy counts more than 10,000 infections and records soaring deaths among its aging population.

4. AMERICANS TAKE NEW SAFEGUARDS AGAINST VIRUS Some governors and other leaders are scrambling to slow the coronavirus' spread, banning large public gatherings, enforcing quarantines and calling National Guard troops.

5. GLOBAL SHARES MIXED AS WORRIES COUNTER FISCAL STEPS European markets open higher after Asian shares mostly decline, as governments ramp up aid for economies reeling from the virus outbreak.

6. RUSSIA PASSES PRO- PUTIN BILL The Russian parliament approves a sweeping constitutional reform, a move that will allow Vladimir Putin to stay in power for another 12 years after his current term ends in 2024.

7. WEINSTEIN FACES SENTENCING, PRISON The final act for the once-powerful film producer begins in New York when he will be sentenced following his conviction in the landmark #MeToo rape trial.

8. AFGHANS SET TO RELEASE 1,500 TALIBAN The delayed decree by President Ashraf Ghani is a goodwill gesture to get intra-Afghan negotiations started.

9. EARTH GETTING CONSIDERABLY WARMER The head of the U.N. weather agency says last year was the second warmest on record, the past decade the hottest in human history and January the warmest January since 1850.

10. WHAT LOS ANGELES OPERA FOUND 'CREDIBLE' A probe into sexual harassment allegations against 'ªPlÃ¡cido Domingo finds that the legendary tenor engaged in "inappropriate conduct" with multiple women over three decades there.