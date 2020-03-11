Bank of England cuts key interest rate to 0.25% due to virus

The front page of the Evening Standard reading 'UK virus outbreak has begun - official' is displayed at Bond Street Station, in London, Friday, March 6, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. will face a 'substantial period of disruption' from the new coronavirus. Associated Press

People wearing face masks stand in Piccadilly Circus, London, Saturday, March 7, 2020. A man in his early 80s has become the second person to die in the UK after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- The Bank of England has cut its key interest rate by 0.5 % to 0.25%, as an emergency measure in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The central bank said the move would 'help support businesses and consumer confidence at a difficult time.'

It said the effect of the new coronavirus on the British economy could be significant, with activity likely to 'weaken materially' in the coming months.

The U.K. government is due to announce more measures to support the economy in a budget later Wednesday. Britain has confirmed 373 cases of COVID-19, and six deaths.