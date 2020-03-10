Spanish soccer league says matches in 1st and 2nd divisions will be played without fans for the next two weeks
Posted3/10/2020 7:00 AM
MADRID -- Spanish soccer league says matches in 1st and 2nd divisions will be played without fans for the next two weeks.
