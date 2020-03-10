 

NFL, union extend deadline for franchise tags to Monday

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By BARRY WILNER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/10/2020 11:25 AM

The deadline for applying franchise and transition tags to free agents has been moved from Thursday to Monday by the league and the players' union.

With the NFL Players Association's members still voting on a new labor agreement the owners already have approved - that deadline was extended by two days to 11:59 p.m. EDT on Saturday - leaving the last time to use the tags at Thursday made little sense.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

By moving it to 11:59 a.m. EDT on Monday, both sides hope to know whether they are operating under a new collective bargaining agreement or the current deal, which expires in March 2021. That contract has different parameters for franchise and transition players than does the current one.

The period in which player agents can negotiate with teams remains set to begin at noon EDT Monday. The league's business year starts March 18, when free-agent deals and trades can officially take place.

