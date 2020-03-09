 

Bundesliga club Augsburg fires Martin Schmidt as coach

  • Augsburg's head coach Martin Schmidt arrives before the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg in Munich, Germany, Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Associated Press
Updated 3/9/2020 10:51 AM

AUGSBURG, Germany -- Bundesliga club Augsburg fired Martin Schmidt as coach on Monday in a bid to ensure survival.

The club said assistant coach Stefan Sartori has also left the club.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

'It wasn't an easy decision for us to make. However, after taking only four points from our last nine games, we decided we needed a coaching change,' Augsburg sporting director Stefan Reuter said. 'We are in danger of not reaching our goal of survival, which is why we came to this decision.'

Augsburg lost at Bayern Munich 2-0 on Sunday, the club's seventh loss in nine games. It is five points above the relegation zone with nine games to be played.

Augsburg did not say who would be in charge for the upcoming game against Wolfsburg on Sunday.

