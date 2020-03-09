Israel to place anyone arriving from overseas into quarantine in response to growing coronavirus threat
Updated 3/9/2020 12:59 PM
JERUSALEM -- Israel to place anyone arriving from overseas into quarantine in response to growing coronavirus threat.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.