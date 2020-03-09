 

Phillies ace Nola missed scheduled start due to the flu

  Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla.

    Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla. Associated Press

 
By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/9/2020 3:51 PM

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola was scratched from his scheduled start Monday against the New York Yankees due to the flu.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said with an off day Wednesday, Nola may rejoin the team on Thursday. The date for Nola's next appearance is not clear.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We've got to figure it out," Girardi said. "So much of it depends on how he feels."

The right-hander had been on track to start the Phillies' opener at Miami on March 26.

"It's something we're going to have to look at," Girardi said. "Does it get him off his day that he was suppose to pitch to start the season? Possibility. I don't know."

Girardi didn't rule out Nola making one fewer spring training start than originally planned.

Nola went 12-7 with a 3.87 ERA in 34 starts last season. He has a 53-35 mark over five big league seasons.

HOT

Bryce Harper had three hits in three at-bats, including a double, in the Phillies' 3-1 win over the Yankees. He is 8 for 16 with six extra-base hits.

COLD

Didi Gregorius hit the ball hard twice but went 0 for 3 in his first game against his former team and is hitless in 22 at-bats during spring training.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Jay Bruce (left elbow), limited defensively so far to first base, has played long toss and thrown to the bases. He could get a start in the outfield this week.

