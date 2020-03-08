Business as usual at North American box office amid virus

In this image released by Disney/Pixar, characters Laurel, voiced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, from left, Ian, voiced by Tom Holland, and Barley, voiced by Chris Pratt, appear in a scene from "Onward." (Disney/Pixar via AP) Associated Press

Los Angeles -- North American audiences are not staying away from theaters amid virus concerns according to the weekend's box office numbers. Disney and Pixar's 'Onward' topped the charts as expected and the Ben Affleck basketball drama 'The Way Back' also opened normally.

'Onward' earned $40 million from 4,310 North American locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It's on the lower end of openings for the studio, more in line with 'The Good Dinosaur's' launch in 2015. The film 'Onward' is an original story about two brothers voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland.

Internationally it picked up $28 million. Disney noted that outside of Asia-Pacific regions, coronavirus concerns have not made a material impact.

Universal and Blumhouse's 'The Invisible Man' fell to second place in its second weekend with $15.2 million. In third place, Warner Bros.' 'The Way Back' picked up $8.5 million from largely older audiences.