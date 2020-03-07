 

Kenny Atkinson out as Nets coach in surprise split

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson gestures to his players during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in New York.

By BRIAN MAHONEY
NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets surprisingly split with coach Kenny Atkinson on Saturday, even as they remain on track for a second consecutive playoff berth.

The morning after Atkinson guided the Nets to a rout of San Antonio, the Nets announced they had 'mutually agreed to part ways' with the fourth-year coach.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Jacque Vaughn will serve as coach for the rest of the season.

The Nets are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Atkinson was 118-190 in 3 1/2 seasons of his first NBA head coaching job.

