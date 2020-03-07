Handcuffed Ronaldinho and brother appear in Paraguayan court
ASUNCION, Paraguay -- Former soccer star Ronaldinho and his brother were taken in handcuffs to a courthouse in Paraguay on Saturday following their arrest for allegedly entering the country with falsified documents.
Prosecutors are seeking to extend the detention of 39-year-old Ronaldinho and brother Roberto Assis, while defense lawyer SÃ©rgio Queiroz says they should be freed because they are not a threat or flight risk.
The Brazilian brothers were arrested Friday night in a hotel in AsunciÃ³n, Paraguay's capital.
Queiroz had said Ronaldinho, the 2002 World Cup winner and former Barcelona star, was preparing to take a flight back to Rio de Janeiro, where he lives, shortly before the arrests.
Ronaldinho and Assis had said they went to AsunciÃ³n for business reasons.
The former footballer and his brother said the documents were offered as a gift by a Brazilian businessman, Wilmondes Sousa Liria, who has been jailed.
Last year, a Brazilian court upheld a decision to seize the passports of Ronaldinho and his brother because of a lawsuit over alleged environmental crimes. The suit was related to the illegal construction of a fishing platform and a berth on the shores of the Guaiba river in Ronaldinho's hometown of Porto Alegre.