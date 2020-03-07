Notre Dame 64, Virginia Tech 56
Updated 3/7/2020 3:58 PM
Halftime_Notre Dame 28-17. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 10-32 (Cattoor 4-7, Horne 4-8, Alleyne 1-2, Nolley 1-5, Wilkins 0-3, Cone 0-7), Notre Dame 10-26 (Gibbs 5-8, Laszewski 1-2, Mooney 1-3, Goodwin 1-4, Hubb 1-4, Pflueger 1-4, Djogo 0-1). Rebounds_Virginia Tech 27 (Horne, Radford 7), Notre Dame 42 (Mooney 13). Assists_Virginia Tech 12 (Bede 5), Notre Dame 14 (Hubb 6). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 14, Notre Dame 6.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.