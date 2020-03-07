Premier says Lebanon will suspend payment of $1.2 billion in loans, marking country's first-ever default on debt
BEIRUT -- Premier says Lebanon will suspend payment of $1.2 billion in loans, marking country's first-ever default on debt.
