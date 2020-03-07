Tunisia buries officer slain in bombing near US Embassy

In this image taken from video, security personnel stand outside the US embassy in Tunis, Tunisia, Friday March 6, 2020, following a reported blast. Tunisia's interior ministry says two suicide bombers have blown themselves up near the U.S. Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, killing five police officers. A ministry statement said the attackers both died. Associated Press

Tunisia paid homage Saturday to a police officer killed and five others injured in a double suicide bombing outside the U.S. Embassy.

No one has claimed responsibility for Friday's attack, set off by two attackers on a motorcycle packed with explosives, and authorities are refusing to name the bombers while the investigation continues.

Tunisia has a largely moderate population but has struggled against Islamic extremism as it has built a new democracy in recent years, and authorities quickly labeled it a terrorist attack. The president vowed tougher laws to combat terrorism and to keep disillusioned youth from turning to extremist violence.

A funeral was held Saturday for the slain police officer, a 52-year-old father of three, before a large crowd of security officials and family and friends.

Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh visited the officer's home, and President Kais Saied visited injured officers.

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome said 'we are outraged by the attack," and thanked Tunisian security forces for keeping the embassy secure and their rapid response.

'We reaffirm our commitment to our longstanding friendship with Tunisia and our alliance with them against the scourge of terrorism,' he said in a statement.

Asked about the attackers' identities, the spokesman for the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office, Sofiane Selliti, told The Associated Press, 'We know them, but the interest of the investigation requires us not to disclose their identities.'

Local media released the names and said the two men had served prison terms for terrorism-related crimes but were later released. The lawyer for one of them told Wataniya state television that his client had been sentenced for a Facebook post 'with religious overtones.' The lawyer warned that there are as many as 25,000 young people facing legal trouble for similar reasons.

The Tunis Stock Exchange recorded a sharp drop on Friday following the attack, a new blow to the North African country's economy, which has struggled since protesters overthrew their autocratic president in 2011 and set in motion the Arab Spring democratic uprisings.