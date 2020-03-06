Hawks' Trae Young sits out because of flu-like syptoms

WASHINGTON -- Trae Young missed the Atlanta Hawks' game at Washington on Friday night because of symptoms.

Young was at the morning shootaround, but remained at the team's hotel for the game.

'There's no respiratory issues,' Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. 'He just didn't feel well. Just needed more rest. Why bring him down here to try and rest when we can keep him at the hotel?'

Young is averaging 29.6 points and 9.6 assists.