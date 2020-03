Bright-spot Fabbri scores and Red Wings 2-1 beat Blackhawks

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) is guarded by Chicago Blackhawks center David Kampf (64) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Detroit. Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Alex Biega (3) tries to push Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex Nylander (92) off the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Detroit. Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) pursues Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Slater Koekkoek (68) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Detroit. Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri, center, celebrates his second-period goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with center Valtteri Filppula (51) and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom, right, during an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Detroit. Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Alex Biega (3) pushes Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex Nylander off the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Detroit. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks center Ryan Carpenter (22) keeps Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) away from the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Detroit. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Olli Maatta (6) tries to steal the puck from Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Detroit. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks center Drake Caggiula (91) passes the puck against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Detroit. Associated Press

DETROIT -- Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri scored to give the Detroit Red Wings a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Friday night.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings, They have an NHL-low 37 points and trail the rest of the league by 20-plus points.

Patrick Kane scored his 31st goal with 1:05 left in the second period to pull Chicago within a goal. Corey Crawford had 23 saves for the Blackhawks.

Chicago is last in the Central Division despite having a winning record and its point total doubled Detroit's entering the game.

The Blackhawks had won four straight, one shy of their season high, to improve their chances of closing strong enough to earn a wild card in the playoffs.

Detroit ended its fifth six-game losing streak this season.

The Red Wings got off to a good start with Bertuzzi's goal 20 seconds into the game. Fabbri scored his 14th goal midway through the second period, putting Detroit ahead 2-0.

Kane's one-timer was his 31st goal this season and it cut Chicago's deficit to a goal.

The Blackhawks had a power play midway through the third period and did not take advantage of the opportunity. They pulled Crawford late in the game to put an extra skater on the ice and could not pull into a tie to force overtime.

Chicago's Connor Murphy gingerly skated off the ice with 12 seconds left. The defenseman appeared to hurt his right leg, which took the brunt of the impact against the right post when he raced back to stop the puck from going into the empty net.

NOTES: Chicago scratched D Lucas Carlsson (concussion) and D Adam Boqvist (right wrist) were scratched from the lineup. ... Blackhawks forward Zack Smith had back surgery and needs three to four months to recover. ... Bertuzzi has 19 goals, two away from matching his career high from last year. ... Detroit D Gustav Lindstrom had an assist for his first NHL point in his 14th game this season. ... Actors Jeff Daniels and Dave Coulier, both Red Wings fans, announced Detroit's starting lineup before the game in the team's dressing room.

UP NEXT:

Blackhawks: Hosts St. Louis on Sunday night.

Red Wings: Hosts Tampa Bay on Sunday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports