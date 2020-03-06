'ªPlÃ¡cido Domingo pulls out of Royal Opera House role

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2009 file photo, Placido Domingo performs during a sound check prior to a free concert in Mexico City. Domingo's name has been removed from the Washington National Opera's young artist program 'in light of recent developments,' the opera house announced Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Associated Press

LONDON -- London's Royal Opera House says Spanish tenor 'ªPlÃ¡cido Domingo, who is ensnared in allegations of sexual misconduct, has withdrawn from upcoming performances of Don Carlo.

In a statement Friday, the Royal Opera House said that it had been mutually agreed with Domingo that he will not be taking up his role in the Giuseppe Verdi classic in July.

The Royal Opera House said it had received no claims of misconduct against Domingo during his time at the venue and was 'sympathetic' about his reasons for withdrawing.

It added that Domingo, 79, is an 'outstanding singer and artist and we are hugely grateful for his support and commitment over many decades.'

Domingo's replacement will be announced in due course, it added.

Domingo, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, has pulled out of several performances as music venues have reassessed their ties with the tenor.