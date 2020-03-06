IL-Winners

President
Joe Biden, Dem
President
Donald Trump (i), GOP
U.S. Senate
Mark Curran, GOP
U.S. House - District 1
Bobby Rush (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 2
Robin Kelly (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 3
Dan Lipinski (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 3
Arthur Jones, GOP
U.S. House - District 5
Mike Quigley (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 5
Tommy Hanson, GOP
U.S. House - District 6
Jay Kinzler, GOP
U.S. House - District 7
Danny Davis (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 8
Raja Krishnamoorthi (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 11
Bill Foster (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 11
Krishna Bansal, GOP
U.S. House - District 12
Raymond Lenzi, Dem
U.S. House - District 13
Stefanie Smith, Dem
U.S. House - District 14
Catalina Lauf, GOP
U.S. House - District 15
Erika Weaver, Dem
U.S. House - District 15
Kerry Wolff, GOP
U.S. House - District 17
William Fawell, GOP
State Senate - District 1
Antonio Munoz (i), Dem
State Senate - District 10
Robert Martwick (i), Dem
State Senate - District 13
Robert Peters (i), Dem
State Senate - District 22
Cristina Castro (i), Dem
State Senate - District 25
Jeanette Ward, GOP
State Senate - District 40
Patrick Joyce (i), Dem
State Senate - District 49
Meg Loughran Cappel, Dem
State Senate - District 55
Jeffrey Fleming, GOP
State House - District 1
Aaron Ortiz (i), Dem
State House - District 2
Theresa Mah (i), Dem
State House - District 3
Eva Dina Delgado (i), Dem
State House - District 9
Maurice Edwards, Dem
State House - District 10
Jawaharial Williams (i), Dem
State House - District 12
Marty Malone, Dem
State House - District 16
Yehiel Kalish (i), Dem
State House - District 19
Lindsey LaPointe (i), Dem
State House - District 20
Cary Capparelli, GOP
State House - District 29
Thaddeus Jones (i), Dem
State House - District 31
Mary Flowers (i), Dem
State House - District 32
Andre Thapedi (i), Dem
State House - District 40
Jaime Andrade (i), Dem
State House - District 41
Denika McMillen, Dem
State House - District 45
Alfredo Manzo, GOP
State House - District 54
Ryan Huffman, Dem
State House - District 60
Rita Mayfield (i), Dem
State House - District 63
Peter Janko, Dem
State House - District 65
Mohammad Iqbal, Dem
State House - District 66
Suzanne Ness, Dem
State House - District 66
Allen Skillicorn (i), GOP
State House - District 79
Charlene Eads, Dem
State House - District 83
Juan Thomas, Dem
State House - District 93
Emiliano Vera, Dem
State House - District 95
Avery Bourne (i), GOP
State House - District 105
Dan Brady (i), GOP
State House - District 109
Andrew Hires, GOP
State House - District 115
Paul Jacobs, GOP
State House - District 116
David Friess, GOP
State House - District 117
Dave Severin (i), GOP
State's Attorney - Cook County
Christopher Pfannkuche, GOP
Circuit Court Clerk - DuPage County
Moon Khan, Dem
County Auditor - DuPage County
William White, Dem
County Auditor - DuPage County
Bob Grogan (i), GOP
Recorder of Deeds - DuPage County
Babette Holder Youngberg, GOP
Board Chairman - Kane County
Corinne Pierog, Dem
State's Attorney - Kane County
Jamie Mosser, Dem
County CEO - Will County
Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, Dem
County Coroner - Will County
Laurie Summers, Dem