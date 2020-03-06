 

IL-Winners

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/6/2020 1:58 PM

President

Joe Biden, Dem

President

Donald Trump (i), GOP

U.S. Senate

Mark Curran, GOP

U.S. House - District 1

Bobby Rush (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 2

Robin Kelly (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 3

Dan Lipinski (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 3

Arthur Jones, GOP

U.S. House - District 5

Mike Quigley (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 5

Tommy Hanson, GOP

U.S. House - District 6

Jay Kinzler, GOP

U.S. House - District 7

Danny Davis (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 8

Raja Krishnamoorthi (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 11

Bill Foster (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 11

Krishna Bansal, GOP

U.S. House - District 12

Raymond Lenzi, Dem

U.S. House - District 13

Stefanie Smith, Dem

U.S. House - District 14

Catalina Lauf, GOP

U.S. House - District 15

Erika Weaver, Dem

U.S. House - District 15

Kerry Wolff, GOP

U.S. House - District 17

William Fawell, GOP

State Senate - District 1

Antonio Munoz (i), Dem

State Senate - District 10

Robert Martwick (i), Dem

State Senate - District 13

Robert Peters (i), Dem

State Senate - District 22

Cristina Castro (i), Dem

State Senate - District 25

Jeanette Ward, GOP

State Senate - District 40

Patrick Joyce (i), Dem

State Senate - District 49

Meg Loughran Cappel, Dem

State Senate - District 55

Jeffrey Fleming, GOP

State House - District 1

Aaron Ortiz (i), Dem

State House - District 2

Theresa Mah (i), Dem

State House - District 3

Eva Dina Delgado (i), Dem

State House - District 9

Maurice Edwards, Dem

State House - District 10

Jawaharial Williams (i), Dem

State House - District 12

Marty Malone, Dem

State House - District 16

Yehiel Kalish (i), Dem

State House - District 19

Lindsey LaPointe (i), Dem

State House - District 20

Cary Capparelli, GOP

State House - District 29

Thaddeus Jones (i), Dem

State House - District 31

Mary Flowers (i), Dem

State House - District 32

Andre Thapedi (i), Dem

State House - District 40

Jaime Andrade (i), Dem

State House - District 41

Denika McMillen, Dem

State House - District 45

Alfredo Manzo, GOP

State House - District 54

Ryan Huffman, Dem

State House - District 60

Rita Mayfield (i), Dem

State House - District 63

Peter Janko, Dem

State House - District 65

Mohammad Iqbal, Dem

State House - District 66

Suzanne Ness, Dem

State House - District 66

Allen Skillicorn (i), GOP

State House - District 79

Charlene Eads, Dem

State House - District 83

Juan Thomas, Dem

State House - District 93

Emiliano Vera, Dem

State House - District 95

Avery Bourne (i), GOP

State House - District 105

Dan Brady (i), GOP

State House - District 109

Andrew Hires, GOP

State House - District 115

Paul Jacobs, GOP

State House - District 116

David Friess, GOP

State House - District 117

Dave Severin (i), GOP

State's Attorney - Cook County

Christopher Pfannkuche, GOP

Circuit Court Clerk - DuPage County

Moon Khan, Dem

County Auditor - DuPage County

William White, Dem

County Auditor - DuPage County

Bob Grogan (i), GOP

Recorder of Deeds - DuPage County

Babette Holder Youngberg, GOP

Board Chairman - Kane County

Corinne Pierog, Dem

State's Attorney - Kane County

Jamie Mosser, Dem

County CEO - Will County

Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, Dem

County Coroner - Will County

Laurie Summers, Dem



