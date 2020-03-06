Grains lower, livestock mixed.
Updated 3/6/2020 3:40 PM
Wheat for Mar. was off 3 cents at 5.2125 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 7.25 cents at 3.7725 a bushel, Mar. oats was down 2.25 cents at $2.6175 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 5.75 cents at $8.8325 a bushel.
Beef was lower and and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell 2.90 cents at $1.10865a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost 2.92 cents at $1.3070 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs rose .55 cent at $.6592 a pound.
