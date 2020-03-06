Correction: Virginia-Renewable Energy story

Del. Richard "Rip" Sullivan, D-Arlington, gestures during the House session at the Capitol Thursday, March. 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Sullivan is leading the floor debate on the renewable energy bills. Associated Press

Del. Richard 'Rip' Sullivan, D-Arlington, left, as well as Del. Marcia 'Cia' Price, D-Newport News, center, talk with Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, right during the House session at the Capitol, Thursday, March. 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Sullivan is leading the floor debate on the renewable energy bills. Associated Press