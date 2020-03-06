 

Correction: Virginia-Renewable Energy story

  • Del. Richard "Rip" Sullivan, D-Arlington, gestures during the House session at the Capitol Thursday, March. 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Sullivan is leading the floor debate on the renewable energy bills.

    Del. Richard "Rip" Sullivan, D-Arlington, gestures during the House session at the Capitol Thursday, March. 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Sullivan is leading the floor debate on the renewable energy bills. Associated Press

  • Del. Richard 'Rip' Sullivan, D-Arlington, left, as well as Del. Marcia 'Cia' Price, D-Newport News, center, talk with Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, right during the House session at the Capitol, Thursday, March. 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Sullivan is leading the floor debate on the renewable energy bills.

    Del. Richard 'Rip' Sullivan, D-Arlington, left, as well as Del. Marcia 'Cia' Price, D-Newport News, center, talk with Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, right during the House session at the Capitol, Thursday, March. 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Sullivan is leading the floor debate on the renewable energy bills. Associated Press

  • Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, gestures during debate on the renewable energy bill on the floor of the House at the Capitol, Thursday, March 5 , 2020, in Richmond, Va. Rasoul offered amendments that were rejected.

    Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, gestures during debate on the renewable energy bill on the floor of the House at the Capitol, Thursday, March 5 , 2020, in Richmond, Va. Rasoul offered amendments that were rejected. Associated Press

 
RICHMOND, Va. -- In a story March 5, 2020, about energy legislation, The Associated Press erroneously reported state regulators' estimate of rate increases associated with the newly approved bill. The State Corporation Commission has predicted the bill would result in a monthly minimum increase for the typical residential customer's bill of $27.80 for the years 2027-2030.

 

