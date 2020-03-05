Serie A to resume with last weekend's postponed matches

Lazio soccer team's CEO Claudio Lotito, center, leaves following an Italian Soccer League's meeting in Rome, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Amid a global health crisis, Italian soccer teams and Serie A's governing body are squabbling with each other about when to play games with Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta saying the season even runs the risk of being unable to finish. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

Inter Milan soccer team's CEO Giuseppe Marotta leaves following an Italian Soccer League's meeting in Rome, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Amid a global health crisis, Italian soccer teams and Serie A's governing body are squabbling with each other about when to play games with Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta saying the season even runs the risk of being unable to finish. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

A notice outside San Siro stadium advising that the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Sampdoria is cancelled, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. In Lombardy, the hardest-hit region by the spread of the Coronavirus with 90 cases, schools and universities were ordered to stay closed in the coming days, and sporting events were canceled. Lombardy's ban on public events also extended to Masses in churches in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation. Associated Press

A woman jogs outside San Siro stadium where a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa was supposed to take place but was instead postponed to May 13, 2020, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 1, 2020. In Lombardy, the hardest-hit region by the spread of the Coronavirus, schools and universities were ordered to stay closed, and sporting events were canceled.(Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

Spectators have their temperature measured as they enter the Via Del Mare Stadium in Lecce, Italy, Sunday, March 1, 2020 prior to the Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Atalanta. (Donato Fasano/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

People walk outside San Siro stadium where a notice advising that the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa is postponed to May 13, 2020, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 1, 2020. In Lombardy, the hardest-hit region by the spread of the Coronavirus, schools and universities were ordered to stay closed, and sporting events were canceled.(Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, a general view inside the empty San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy during the Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Ludogorets. Inter beat Ludogorets 2-1 in an empty stadium as a precaution because of the virus outbreak in Italy. (Emilio Andreoli, UEFA via AP) Associated Press

MILAN -- The Italian soccer league will resume in full this weekend in empty stadiums, starting with the matches that were postponed last round because of the virus outbreak in Italy - including the potential title decider between Juventus and Inter Milan.

The revised Serie A calendar was announced on Thursday and followed the previous day's decree from the Italian government that all sporting events in Italy must take place without spectators until April 3.

Six matches were postponed last week, including the Juventus-Inter game - one of the biggest matches of the season known as the 'Derby d'Italia,' or Italy's derby.

That match will be played on Sunday at 8:45 p.m. local time (1945 GMT).

Sunday's other matches are: Parma vs. Spal, AC Milan vs. Genoa, Sampdoria vs. Hellas Verona and Udinese vs. Fiorentina. The game between Sassuolo and Brescia will take place Monday.

The remainder of the Serie A calendar will likely be pushed back a week.

Italy is the epicenter of Europe's coronavirus outbreak. More than 100 people have died and more than 3,000 have been infected with COVID-19, mainly in the north of the country.

Four Serie A matches went ahead last weekend as they were taking place in areas that had not been affected by measures to control the outbreak.

Lazio beat Bologna 2-0 on Saturday to move top of the league, two points above Juventus and eight points above Inter, which also had its previous match against Sampdoria postponed.

No new date has yet been decided for the Inter match, with Antonio Conte's side still in the Europa League and the Italian Cup.

Three other matches were postponed two weekend ago and will be played on March 18.

New dates for the Italian Cup semifinals have also yet to be announced.

