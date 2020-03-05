Cubs scratch RHP Darvish, 2B Kipnis with illness
Updated 3/5/2020 2:50 PM
MESA, Ariz. -- The Chicago Cubs scratched right-hander Yu Darvish and second baseman Jason Kipnis on Thursday because of illness.
In a series of tweets in Japanese, Darvish said he had a cough Wednesday and expressed reluctance about entering the clubhouse amid the coronavirus outbreak, but he then posted that he didn't have a fever or the flu.
Theo Epstein, the president of baseball operations for the Cubs, said he didn't have 'full information right now,' but it was his understanding it was a daily illness and Darvish should be fine by Friday.
Kipnis was seen in the clubhouse before Chicago's spring training game against Texas.
