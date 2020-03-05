 

Cubs scratch RHP Darvish, 2B Kipnis with illness

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish looks on before starting the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz.

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish looks on before starting the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish, of Japan, works against a Milwaukee Brewers batter during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz.

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish, of Japan, works against a Milwaukee Brewers batter during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish is greeted in the dugout during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz.

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish is greeted in the dugout during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/5/2020 2:50 PM

MESA, Ariz. -- The Chicago Cubs scratched right-hander Yu Darvish and second baseman Jason Kipnis on Thursday because of illness.

In a series of tweets in Japanese, Darvish said he had a cough Wednesday and expressed reluctance about entering the clubhouse amid the coronavirus outbreak, but he then posted that he didn't have a fever or the flu.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Theo Epstein, the president of baseball operations for the Cubs, said he didn't have 'full information right now,' but it was his understanding it was a daily illness and Darvish should be fine by Friday.

Kipnis was seen in the clubhouse before Chicago's spring training game against Texas.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 