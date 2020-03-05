Photo gallery: At trans fashion show, focus is on models

Emily Tressa, 18, examines her makeup ahead of a fashion show with transfeminine, transmasculine and non-binary models on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. Emily has lived as a girl since fourth grade. With gender reassignment surgery last June, her transformation became complete. Associated Press

Asher, 12, walks down the catwalk in her peach-colored gown during a fashion show on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. Asher identifies as non-binary and preferred pronoun is just "Asher." Teachers, staff and students in Asher's school have come to understand: Asher is not a boy, not a girl. Asher is non-binary. Asher is Asher. Associated Press

Emily Tressa, 18, center, looks down while her best friend AJ adjusts her gown ahead of a fashion show on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. Emily has lived as a girl since fourth grade. With gender reassignment surgery last June, her transformation became complete. Associated Press

Emily Tressa, 18, poses at the end of the catwalk during a fashion show with transfeminine, transmasculine and non-binary models on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. Emily has lived as a girl since fourth grade. With gender reassignment surgery last June, her transformation became complete. Associated Press

A makeup artist attaches false eyelashes on Asher, 12, during preparations for a fashion show on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. Asher identifies as non-binary and preferred pronoun is just "Asher." Associated Press

Ruffa Fuertes practices walking on the runway while others watch, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston ahead of the TransFORMED fashion show which features male-to-female crossdressers. But over time, the focus has become less about the clothes, and more about the people in them. Associated Press

Deborah Smith sits in the dressing area as she sorts through her outfits for a fashion show on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston ahead of the TransFORMED show which features male-to-female crossdressers. But over time, the focus has become less about the clothes, and more about the people in them. Associated Press

Lisa Smith, 70, left, and Emily Tressa, 18, pose for a photograph as they wait to walk down the runway during a fashion show on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. Smith, who gets to live as a man and as a woman, has been happily married for 44 years. Tressa has lived as a girl since fourth grade; with gender reassignment surgery in June 2019, her transformation became complete. Associated Press

From left, Deborah Smith; Anthony Bovenzi, aka Nikita Le Femme; Lisa Smith; Samantha Ambrose; Juliana Wall; Phoebe Winter; and Sarah Langer wait to walk down the runway during the TransFORMED fashion show on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. For this event, models get to walk down the runway three times, dressed in three different themes of their choosing. The list includes: Role Model, Hero, Evening of Elegance, Fantasy and Hobby. Associated Press

Jaclyn Norton, 20, from Ohio, waves to volunteers as she rehearses for the TransFORMED fashion show on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. Norton began identifying as transgender in May 2016 and has been living as female full time since August 2018. She says that she has support from her family, friends and people at her school, where she is studying government with a focus in law and public policy and a minor in women's and gender studies. Associated Press

From right, Deborah Smith, Lisa Smith and Bobbi Waite watch attentively as a volunteer demonstrates the catwalk for these models for the TransFORMED fashion show on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. Associated Press

Phoebe Winter, right, uses her smartphone to light up her nails as she gets manicure help from a friend on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston ahead of the TransFORMED fashion show. The event features male-to-female crossdressers, but over time the focus has become less about the clothes and more about the people in them. Associated Press

Lancelin Si'l-Vous-Plait, 16, left, helps to braid the hair of their sister, Valerie Suero, 9, in preparation for a fashion show on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. The presentation is part of the First Event Conference, held for four decades by the Trans Club of New England. Associated Press

Sarah Langer, 25, prepares a wig for her next outfit in the TransFORMED fashion show on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. Sarah says she loves art, fashion and music. She plays guitar semi-professionally and has been playing gigs while back home in New York City. Associated Press

Samantha Ambrose smiles for a photograph dressed in a wedding gown which she modeled as one of three outfits she wore at the TransFORMED fashion show on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. Associated Press

Transmasculine, transfeminine, and non-binary models rehearse for a performance ahead of a fashion show during the First Event Conference on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. Associated Press

Leon Dell'era, 15, left, waits backstage for his turn to walk the runway while Lisa Smith, 70, emerges from the dressing rooms on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. For many years, the TransFORMED fashion show featured male-to-female crossdressers. But over time, the focus has become less about the clothes, and more about the people in them. Associated Press

Leon Dell'era, 15, draws on eyeliner backstage during a fashion show where he will present three different outfits on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. For many years, the TransFORMED fashion show featured male-to-female crossdressers. But over time, the focus has become less about the clothes, and more about the people in them. Associated Press

Julie Gregory, 57, left, slips into her heels as she and Jaclyn Norton, 20, wait to walk on the runway at the TransFORMED fashion show on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. Julie says that she is blessed to get to live as a woman who has so much love to give. Associated Press

Asher, 12, center, waits backstage to walk down the runway with others during a fashion show held by the Trans Club of New England on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. Asher identifies as non-binary and the preferred pronoun is just "Asher." Teachers, staff and students in Asher's school have come to understand: Asher is not a boy, not a girl. Asher is non-binary. Asher is Asher. Associated Press

WALTHAM, Mass. -- Asher is just Asher -- not he, or she, or they. At age 12, that's the way Asher likes it.

But strutting down the catwalk in a light peach dress with flowing tulle, evoking nothing less than a princess, Asher glows.

Asher's mother sits in the audience, applauding her child. She and others are here to cheer loved ones in what is described as a 'celebration of gender identity and expression' -- a celebration of who they are, not just what they wear or how they present.

This is the First Event Conference, held for four decades by the Trans Club of New England. Many years ago, the conference added a fashion show, featuring about a dozen male-to-female crossdressers. But over time, the focus became less and less the clothes, and more and more the people in them.

On a winter's night, 40 people -- transmen, transwomen and others who do not fit easily into any category, models ranging in age from 8 to 78 -- walk the runway.

The older ones can easily recall a time when people like them were universally regarded as freaks, when a public occasion like this one, and all the love of family and friends that surrounds it, was unimaginable.

Not that it's all been easy; Julie Gregory is 57, and says her sister 'actually called me ugly in a picture I sent her and said that she has a brother, not a sister.' But her wife (they've been together 14 years) is supportive. Hormones have made Julie a more confident woman, and she looks forward to surgery.

'I have always had beauty inside,' she says. 'I am now showing that to the world on the outside by my transition and I am so blessed to get to live as a woman who has so much love to give.'

Lisa Smith gets to live as a man and as a woman. 'I have a male identity and a female one that I display at different times,' she says. Lisa is 70, and happily married for 44 years. Her wife prefers not to meet Lisa or see her in photos; she knows her husband as a male, the way Lisa spends most of her life.

But when she puts on the dress, when she is Lisa, 'I do the best I can to appear as the woman I would have been, had I been born a woman.'

Some young ones like Asher have never had to conform to stereotypes. They just are.

Asher's mother recalls the milestones: how Asher brought a prized tube of blue lipstick to kindergarten, and began wearing her sundresses in the summer before third grade, and 'started getting really amazing at makeup and hair in the fourth grade.'

The teachers, staff and students at Asher's school, she says, have come to understand: Asher is not a boy, not a girl. Asher is non-binary. Asher is Asher.

And it is Asher who strides the runway, triumphant.