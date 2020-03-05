United Airlines, Splunk fall; Kroger, Marvell rise

 

NEW YORK -- Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Splunk Inc., down $14.15 to $141.25.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The software company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its fiscal year.

Align Technology Inc., down $4.01 to $230.69.

The teeth-straightening system is buying German dental software maker Exocad Global Holdings.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., up $2.34 to $24.93.

The chipmaker gave investors a solid financial forecast after reporting surprisingly good fourth-quarter earnings.

Guidewire Software Inc., down $18.92 to $93.56.

The software company slashed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $7.88 to $51.59.

The airline will cut flights, freeze hiring and ask staff to take unpaid leave due to falling demand for travel.

Carnival Corp., down $4.59 to $27.87.

The company's Grand Princess cruise ship will postpone docking in San Francisco until passengers can be tested for the coronavirus.

Kroger Co., up $2.51 to $33.47.

The grocery chain beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Southwest Airlines Co., down $1.68 to $45.25.

The airline said the virus outbreak's impact on customer demand will cut into its first-quarter revenue.

