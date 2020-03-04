Leverkusen fights back to beat Union Berlin in German Cup

Union supporters show a banner to protest against billionaire Dietmar Hopp and the German Football Federation during the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, quarter-final match between Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Associated Press

Leverkusen's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky celebrates after his team scored the second goal during the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, quarter-final match between Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Associated Press

Leverkusen's Charles Aranguiz is celebrated after scoring his side's second goal during the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, quarter-final match between Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Associated Press

LEVERKUSEN, Germany -- Bayer Leverkusen scored two late goals to beat Union Berlin 3-1 Wednesday and reach the German Cup semifinals.

Union took the lead in the 39th minute when Marcus Ingvartsen was left unmarked at the far post to head in a cross.

Karim Bellarabi came off Leverkusen's bench in the 69th and scored three minutes later off a through ball from Kai Havertz to level the score. Just before the goal, Union had been reduced to 10 men following a second yellow card for Christopher Lenz.

Charles ArÃ¡nguiz scored the winner for Leverkusen in the 86th, the Chilean using smart movement at a corner to make up for his diminutive stature and head in the winning goal. Moussa Diaby made it 3-1 in stoppage time as Union pushed high up the field and was hit on a Leverkusen counter.

Much of the first half was played in near-silence after a Leverkusen fan was taken ill. Leverkusen said the fan was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition.

Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Werder Bremen later Wednesday as they bid to take the last spot in the semifinals. The winner will join Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and fourth-tier SaarbrÃ¼cken.

