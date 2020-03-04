10 Things to Know for Today

Nuala sports an "I Voted" sticker while accompanying her owner Jannet Bond to the polls after voting in the Vermont Primary in Burlington, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Associated Press

In this March 3, 2020, photo, a tourist wearing a protective mask takes a photo with the Olympic rings in the background, at Tokyo's Odaiba district in Tokyo. Japan's Olympic minister has suggested in Parliament that the Tokyo Olympics might be pushed back a few months from it July 24 opening. The games are under threat from a spreading virus from China that has reached the pandemic stage. But the so-called 'Home City Contract'signed by the International Olympic Committee and Japanese officials gives the IOC wide latitude in terminating the Olympics. Associated Press

The remains of homes shattered by storms are scattered near Cookeville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding more than 140 buildings and burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. At least 22 people were killed. Associated Press

In this Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 photo, members of the first Moroccan female fishing cooperative go out to sea in a fishing boat, in the village of Belyounech on the coast of the Mediterranean, northern Morocco. Fisherwomen in Moroccan coastal villages are breaking through boundaries into the male-dominated world of fishing. The North African country's first female fishing cooperative, will after two years of training, hope to earn money from the fish for the first time. Associated Press

Migrants hold their babies as they try to warm themselves next to a river in Edirne, Turkey, near Turkish-Greek border on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Facing a potential wave of nearly a million people fleeing fighting in northern Syria, Turkey has thrown open its borders with Greece to thousands of refugees and other migrants trying to enter Europe, and has threatened to send "millions" more. Associated Press

South Korean army soldiers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a shopping street in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The coronavirus epidemic shifted increasingly westward toward the Middle East, Europe and the United States on Tuesday, with governments taking emergency steps to ease shortages of masks and other supplies for front-line doctors and nurses. Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a primary election night campaign rally Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles with his wife Jill Biden, left, and his sister Valerie. Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a primary election night rally Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Eastern Market in Detroit. Associated Press

Voters cast their ballots in the Massachusetts presidential primaries, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Seekonk, Mass. Voters registered as Democrats or Republicans must pull their party's ballots. Voters not enrolled in any party, the majority of Massachusetts voters, can pull any party ballot. Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accompanied by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders, arrives to speak during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BIDEN HAS MOST WINS, SANDERS BIGGEST PRIZE A resurgent Joe Biden scores nine victories across the country - including Texas - while progressive rival Bernie Sanders seizes Super Tuesday's biggest prize with a win in California.

2. BIDEN'S STUNNING TURNABOUT REMAKES DEMOCRATIC RACE A candidate on the brink of collapse less than a month ago, the former vice president is now a favorite for his party's nomination.

3. 'PEOPLE ARE AFRAID AND UNCERTAIN' As the number of new cases drop precipitously in China, attention shifts to South Korea, Italy and Iran, sites of major clusters of contagion that account for 80% of new cases outside China.

4. CHINA'S SCHOOLS, FORCED ONLINE BY VIRUS, RUN INTO CENSORS Lesson plans have been stymied by the ruling Communist Party's strict online regulators, with history and politics classes among the most vulnerable.

5. WHAT SECTOR VIRUS IS HAMMERING A steep drop in business trips is dealing a gut punch to the already reeling travel industry, squarely hitting airlines and hotels, and costing the business travel industry $47 billion per month.

6. SUPREME COURT TAKES UP FIRST BIG ABORTION CASE OF TRUMP ERA The outcome could have huge consequences at a time when several states have passed severe restrictions, including a ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

7. WHERE CLASHES HAVE ERUPTED Greek authorities are firing tear gas and stun grenades to repulse a push by migrants to cross its land border from Turkey, as pressure continues along its frontier.

8. 'WE CAN'T GO WITHOUT EATING' From Hawaii to Pennsylvania, states are scrambling to curb the impact of a new Trump administration rule that could cause nearly 700,000 people to lose food stamp benefits.

9. A MURDER TRIAL MADE FOR HOLLYWOOD After a film about him, an HBO documentary full of seemingly damning statements, and decades of suspicion, multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst is now on trial for murder.

10. ADHD DIAGNOSES INCREASING IN AFRICAN AMERICAN KIDS For the first time, a U.S. survey finds that black children appear to be more likely than white kids to be diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and other learning disabilities.