Grains mostly higher, livestock lower.

\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery fell 11.80 cents at $5.2220 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 2 cents at $3.8440 a bushel; May oats rose 2.60 cents at $2.6860 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 3.60 cents at 8.9720 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .58 cent sat $1.1102 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost .75 cent at $1.3410 a pound; Apr. lean hogs fell .70 cent at .6370 a pound.