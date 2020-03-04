UnitedHealth, Campbell rise; Nordstrom, Dollar Tree fall

 

NEW YORK -- Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Nordstrom Inc., down 56 cents to $32.88.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The department store operator reported surprisingly bad fourth-quarter earnings and it gave investors a weak profit forecast for 2020.

Ross Stores Inc., up 34 cents to $109.56.

The retailer gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

Dollar Tree Inc., down $2.91 to $78.91.

The discount retailer's revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down 33 cents to $12.26.

The information technology company cut its cash flow forecast for the year because of supply chain disruptions.

Urban Outfitters Inc., down $1.73 to $21.40.

The clothing and accessories retailer reported weak fourth-quarter profits.

General Electric Co., up 7 cents to $10.95.

The conglomerate warned investors that the virus outbreak will hurt its first-quarter industrial free cash flow.

Campbell Soup, up $4.84 to $52.72.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice reported strong fiscal second-quarter earnings.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $28.02 to $289.42.

Health insurers rose as Wall Street viewed Joe Biden's strong Super Tuesday performance as good for the industry.

