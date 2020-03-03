Target's 4Q results beats estimates, but revenue falls short
NEW YORK -- Target is reporting strong fourth-quarter profits, though its sales were a short of expectations during the crucial holiday shopping season.
It joins a string of other retailers, including Walmart, with disappointing sales during a shortened holiday season.
Target did deliver its 11th consecutive quarter of comparable-store sales growth.
Target also put out its annual profit projections. The bottom of the range is a little lower than investors were anticipating and shares headed lower before the opening bell Tuesday.
