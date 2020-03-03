Grains, livestock mixed.
Updated 3/3/2020 3:56 PM
Wheat for Mar. was up 2.5 cents at 5.2875 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 7 cents at 3.8175 a bushel, Mar. oats fell 1 cent at $2.58 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 2.5 cents at $8.93 a bushel.
Beef lower, and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle lost .05 cent at $1.1010 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .20 cent at $1.3352 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was up .75 cent at $.6355 a pound.
