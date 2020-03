Huskers' Spielman out for spring to deal with health issue

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska receiver JD Spielman has gone home to deal with an unspecified health matter and probably will miss all of spring practice.

'œEveryone's focus right now is on JD's well-being and providing him with the appropriate support," coach Scott Frost said Monday. "We anticipate JD returning to the team in time for summer conditioning.'

Spielman is from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and going into his senior year. He led the Cornhuskers with 49 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns last season. He's the first Nebraska player with three 800-yard receiving seasons.

Nebraska also announced kicker Barret Pickering and receiver Jaevon McQuitty are leaving football, and walk-on kicker Matt Waldoch has left the team to focus on academics. Pickering and McQuitty had been injured.

Spring practice opens March 9.

