POLL ALERT: Kansas is unanimous No. 1 in Top 25, then Gonzaga, Dayton; Baylor falls 2 spots to No. 4 in week of upheaval
Updated 3/2/2020 12:10 PM
NEW YORK -- POLL ALERT: Kansas is unanimous No. 1 in Top 25, then Gonzaga, Dayton; Baylor falls 2 spots to No. 4 in week of upheaval.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.