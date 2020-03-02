Indiana hog farm opposition signs painted with obscenities

DENVER, Ind. -- A dispute over a large hog farm in northern Indiana is getting nasty.

Yard signs opposing the Miami County farm were removed and then returned with obscenities painted on them, the Kokomo Tribune reported.

'The fact of the matter is we just don't know who did it yet,' Sheriff Tim Hunter said. 'It could have been an adult or it could have been kids who did it. We aren't really sure yet.'

The farm in Denver will house more than 4,600 animals and create a lot of manure in the town located some 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of Indianapolis, the newspaper reported.

Sherri Gasaway, who lives nearby, is leading a lawsuit against the project. She and about 30 other residents have formed an opposition group.

'I don't know if they're trying to intimidate us or what, but we're in this for the long haul. We have a neighborhood out here with 18 homes that this CAFO is going to impact," Gasaway said, referring to the hog farm, a confined animal feeding operation.

A hearing at the Indiana Office of Environmental Adjudication is set for March 18.