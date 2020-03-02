European Central Bank head Lagarde: Bank is "ready to take appropriate and targeted measures" to support economy
FRANKFURT, Germany -- European Central Bank head Lagarde: Bank is "ready to take appropriate and targeted measures" to support economy.
