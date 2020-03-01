Fire officials say several sheep died in Indiana barn fire
Updated 3/1/2020 12:38 PM
INDIANAPOLIS -- Several sheep died in an early-morning barn fire in Hamilton County, authorities said Sunday.
The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Jackson Township Fire Chief Jeff Muszar said the fire in Atlanta was visible from miles away and crews found the barn 'fully engulfed in flames with sheep still inside," according to a news release.
The fire was contained to the barn and didn't spread to other nearby structures, fire officials said.
Authorities did not have a cause for the fire and said an investigation was ongoing.
Multiple fire crews, including from Noblesville, Cicero and Sheridan, responded to the blaze.
