Fire officials say several sheep died in Indiana barn fire

INDIANAPOLIS -- Several sheep died in an early-morning barn fire in Hamilton County, authorities said Sunday.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Jackson Township Fire Chief Jeff Muszar said the fire in Atlanta was visible from miles away and crews found the barn 'fully engulfed in flames with sheep still inside," according to a news release.

The fire was contained to the barn and didn't spread to other nearby structures, fire officials said.

Authorities did not have a cause for the fire and said an investigation was ongoing.

Multiple fire crews, including from Noblesville, Cicero and Sheridan, responded to the blaze.