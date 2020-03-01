Man gets house arrest, probation in crash that killed woman

TIPTON, Ind. -- A young man who was 17 when he caused a fatal high-speed crash in central Indiana will spend a year on house arrest.

Austin Hoback, now 20, was traveling close to 90 mph when he ignored a stop sign and smashed into another vehicle in 2017, killing a 65-year-old woman and injuring himself and others in Tipton County, police said.

Jane Eades of Sharpsville died a week later.

Hoback, also a Sharpsville resident, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and was sentenced Friday. He will serve two years on probation in addition to the house arrest, the Kokomo Tribune reported.

'I want to say I'm sorry for the heartache I've caused,' Hoback said. 'It was never my intention to take a wife from her husband or a mother from her kids. ... I hope you can forgive not me but what I've done.'

Chellsie Brown-Parker said losing her grandmother 'rocked" her life.

'I hope you understand what you have taken from us and what you've done,' she said, speaking directly to Hoback. 'Since that day, my world has kind of gone black.'