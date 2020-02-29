5 Serie A games postponed in bid to contain virus outbreak
Updated 2/29/2020 7:55 AM
By The Associated Press -- Five Serie A soccer games in Italy were postponed on Saturday in an effort to contain the virus outbreak.
The fixtures were originally due to be played without fans but the decision to call them off was taken by the league as part of 'urgent measures for the containment and management' of COVID-19.
The biggest fixture to be rescheduled until May was leader Juventus' home game against Inter Milan that was due to be played on Sunday.
The other games postponed were Milan vs. Genoa, Parma vs. Spal, Udinese vs. Fiorentina and Sassuolo vs. Brescia.
