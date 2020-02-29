Chelsea wins Women's League Cup final in England
Updated 2/29/2020 3:54 PM
NOTTINGHAM, England -- Chelsea won the Women's League Cup in England for the first time after scoring an injury-time goal to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the final on Saturday.
Bethany England netted at the end of a counterattack in the second minute of stoppage time to seal victory in front of a record final crowd for the competition at Nottingham Forest's City Ground of 6,743.
England had opened the scoring for Chelsea in the eighth minute, before Leah Williamson broke Chelsea's resistance five minutes from time to seemingly set up extra time.
Arsenal, which dominated the game, slumped to a second successive defeat in the final in this competition.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.