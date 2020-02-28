Italy-Spain pairings headline Europa League draw

A general view inside the empty San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy during the Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Ludogorets on Thursday Feb. 27, 2020. Inter beat Ludogorets 2-1 in an empty stadium as a precaution because of the virus outbreak in Italy. (Emilio Andreoli, UEFA via AP) Associated Press

Olympiakos' Youssef El-Arabi, left, celebrates according during the Europa League round of 32, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal and Olympiakos at Emirates stadium in London, England, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 . Associated Press

Manchester United's Fred celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the round of 32 second leg Europa League soccer match between Manchester United and Brugge at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Associated Press

NYON, Switzerland -- Two Italy-Spain pairings headlined the Europa League draw on Friday.

Three-time champion Inter Milan was drawn to play Getafe, and record five-time champion Sevilla will face Roma.

Inter could be forced to play the first leg on March 12 in an empty San Siro Stadium because the city has been engulfed in the virus outbreak in northern Italy. Inter hosted Ludogorets on Thursday without spectators.

Manchester United will play at Austrian club LASK in the first leg in a pairing of the highest- and lowest-ranked teams left in the competition.

There were 17 teams in the last 16 draw because a hurricane warning in Austria prevented Salzburg from hosting Frankfurt on Thursday. They are scheduled to play Friday, and the winner will face Basel.

After beating Arsenal on Thursday, Olympiakos was paired with another English team, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The second legs are scheduled to be played on March 19.

