Montreal Impact captain Raitala out 2-3 months

Deportivo Saprissa forward Johan Venegas heads the ball away from Montreal Impact defender Jukka Raitala (22) in front of Impact goalkeeper Clement Diop during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Montreal Impact's Rod Fanni heads the ball away from Deportivo Saprissa forward Manfred Ugalde (27) as defender Jukka Raitala covers during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

MONTREAL -- Montreal Impact captain Jukka Raitala will be sidelined 2-to-3 months with a broken bone in his right leg.

The 31-year-old Finnish central defender was hurt when he collided with a Saprissa attacker in the fifth minute of Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions League match.

Montreal said Friday he fractured his right fibula and will be sidelined 8-to-12 weeks.

Central defender Rudy Camacho injured a knee last week.

"We need to adapt quickly and battle with what we have left,' Impact coach Thierry Henry said.

Montreal advanced on away goals following the 0-0 draw and plays the Honduran club Olimpia in the quarterfinals. The Impact open their Major League Soccer season at home Saturday against New England.



