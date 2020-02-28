 

NCAA committee proposes 2-minute limit on replay reviews

 
By RALPH D. RUSSO
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/28/2020 3:49 PM

The NCAA football rules committee is proposing two-minute limits on replay reviews and allowing players ejected from a game for targeting to remain in the bench area.

After meeting Friday in Indianapolis, the committee also recommended game officials be on the field 90 minutes before a contest begins - instead of the current 60 minutes - and a coach be on the field when players do pregame warmups.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The committee said it was concerned about 'negative interactions' between teams before officials are on the field during pregame.

Proposals must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to discuss changes April 16.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 