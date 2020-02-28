NCAA committee proposes 2-minute limit on replay reviews

The NCAA football rules committee is proposing two-minute limits on replay reviews and allowing players ejected from a game for targeting to remain in the bench area.

After meeting Friday in Indianapolis, the committee also recommended game officials be on the field 90 minutes before a contest begins - instead of the current 60 minutes - and a coach be on the field when players do pregame warmups.

The committee said it was concerned about 'negative interactions' between teams before officials are on the field during pregame.

Proposals must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to discuss changes April 16.