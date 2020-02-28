No. 13 Arizona women outlast No. 4 Stanford in overtime

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Aari McDonald scored on a driving layup with 8.5 seconds left and had 20 points, lifting No. 13 Arizona to a 73-72 overtime victory over No. 4 Stanford on Friday night.

The Wildcats (23-5, 13-5 Pac-12) rallied from a nine-point deficit in the third quarter with a short run in the fourth to take the lead. McDonald had a chance to win it in regulation, but her 3-pointer hit the front rim and bounced out.

Arizona hit consecutive 3-pointers to go up 71-64 in overtime, but the Cardinal answered with an 8-0 run, going up 72-71 on Lexie Hull's corner 3. After McDonald's basket gave Arizona the lead in the closing seconds, Kiana Williams' runner on Stanford's final shot came up short.

Sam Thomas added 17 points, helping Arizona end a nine-game losing streak to Stanford.

Williams had 27 points for the Cardinal (24-5, 13-4). They had 22 turnovers that led to 23 Arizona points.

No. 17 OREGON STATE 75, WASHINGTON 61

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Aleah Goodman came off the bench to score 22 points, Taylor Jones had 21 points and eight rebounds for Oregon State.

Goodman hit 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range, and Jones was 8 of 12 from the floor for the Beavers (21-8, 9-8 Pac-12). Mikayla Pivic had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Amber Melgoza scored 34 points for Washington (13-15, 5-12). She moved into 10th place on the Huskies' career scoring list with 1,676 points.

No. 23 PRINCETON 81, BROWN 39

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Bella Alarie had 18 points, six rebounds and four blocks and Princeton beat Brown for its 19th straight victory.

Princeton (23-1, 11-0) clinched a share of the Ivy League title with the victory and won outright after Pennsylvania (7-4) later lost to Yale.

Julia Cunningham added 14 points, and Carlie Littlefield 13 for Princeton.

Brown dropped to 8-16 overall and 2-9 in the Ivy League.

