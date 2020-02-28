 

Deere & Co laying off 42 at Waterloo location on May 4

 
Associated Press
WATERLOO, Iowa -- Deere & Co. plans to lay off 42 workers in Waterloo - the latest round of layoffs in the state the farm equipment maker has announced in recent months.

The company told Waterloo workers Friday that the layoffs will take effect May 4, the Des Moines Register reported. It would be the fifth round of layoffs at Iowa offices and plants since November, including 113 workers in Davenport in November, 23 Des Moines workers in December, and 57 more workers in Davenport in January. The company also announced earlier this month that 105 Dubuque workers will be laid off in April.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Company spokeswoman Jennifer Hartmann said the latest layoffs are part of an effort to 'become a leaner, more efficient organization.'

Deere & Co. has also laid off workers in Kansas and Illinois.

