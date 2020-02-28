NewsAlert: Federal appeals court suspends order halting policy returning asylum-seekers to Mexico
Updated 2/28/2020 10:58 PM
SAN DIEGO -- NewsAlert: Federal appeals court suspends order halting policy returning asylum-seekers to Mexico.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.