 

Barclays bankers acquitted over fraud charges in Qatar deal

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted2/28/2020 7:00 AM

LONDON -- Three former Barclays bankers have been cleared of fraud over a 4 billion-pound ($5.2 billion) investment deal with Qatar at the height of the global financial crisis in 2008.

The three men - Roger Jenkins, Thomas Kalaris and Richard Boath - were acquitted Friday after a five-month trial at London's Old Bailey. The case was brought by Britain's Serious Fraud Office, which had accused the bankers of hiding the true nature of the fundraising plan with Qatar from authorities and other shareholders.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

At the height of the financial crisis, many banks around the world, most famously Lehman Brothers went bust. Others, including Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, were bailed out by the British government. Barclays was struggling too, but managed to avoid a government bailout through two capital fundraisings, totalling 11.2 billion pounds, with Qatar.

The Serious Fraud Office alleged the lucrative terms given to Qatar, including an extra 322 million pounds in fees, were hidden from the market and other investors through bogus advisory service agreements.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 