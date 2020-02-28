Grains mixed, livestock mixed.
Updated 2/28/2020 10:36 AM
\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery declined 10.60 cents at $5.2260 a bushel; Mar. corn was unchanged at $3.6320 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 5.20 cents at $2.7920 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 5.20 cents at 8.7920 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was rose 2.35 cents sat $1.13 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .92 cents at $1.3050 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .22 cents at .6240 a pound.
