 

General Motors to add 1,200 workers at 2 Michigan factories

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/28/2020 12:45 PM

DETROIT -- General Motors is adding 1,200 jobs at two Michigan factories to build midsize SUVs and two new luxury sedans.

GM said Friday that its Lansing Delta Township plant will get a third shift and 800 more workers to build the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs, which have three rows of seats.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Lansing Grand River plant will get a second shift and 400 more workers to build two new Cadillac sedans, the CT4 and CT5.

Employees laid off at other GM factories will fill the new jobs first, then workers will be added, GM spokesman Dan Flores said. The company has not determined yet how many new people will be needed, he said.

Lansing Delta Township now employs about 2,500 salaried and blue-collar workers, while the Grand River plant has 1,400.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 