Sixers' Embiid leaves game with shoulder injury

CLEVELAND -- Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid left Wednesday night's game against Cleveland with an injured left shoulder.

Embiid appeared to collide with Cavaliers center Ante Zizic while being fouled late in the first quarter. The 7-footer held his shoulder when he went to the foul line and was in obvious pain as he missed two free throws.

Embiid was removed at the next time stoppage and walked to the locker room. He briefly returned to the bench in the second quarter, but went back to the locker room.

Embiid, who scored a career-high 49 points Monday against Atlanta, is averaging 23.8 points and 12 rebounds.

Philadelphia is also playing without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, who missed his second straight game because of a nerve impingement in his lower back.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports