 

Hartford women win first game in its season finale

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/26/2020 10:13 PM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. -- Jada Lucas scored 20 points and Hartford - which had been the only winless Division I program this season, women or men - won its first game in its season finale, beating America East champion Stony Brook 73-70 on Wednesday night.

The victory was also the first in Morgan Valley's head coaching career.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Carmen Villalobos added 16 points - 12 in the second - for the Hawks (1-28, 1-15).

Azariah Wade gave the Hawks the lead for good at 61-59 with 5:20 left and they had a seven-point lead after Lucas' jumper with just under two minutes remaining. Anastasia Warren hit a 3 to get Stony Brook (25-3, 13-2) within 70-67 with 29 seconds left but the Seawolves missed their final four shots.

The Hawks shot 52% from the 3-point line (11 of 21), better than their overall 48%.

The top eight teams in the nine-team America East advance to the conference tournament, so Wednesday's game was the Hawks' last.

