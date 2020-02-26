Deere denying design defect allegations in tractor fire suit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Deere & Co. has formally denied allegations from Kingsbury County farmers that a design defect led to fires in one of its tractor models.

Deere responded earlier this month to a federal lawsuit brought by Brad, Greg, Jeff and Jon Albrecht, the Argus Leader reported.

In its response, the company denies that its John Deere 9620RX tractors were 'unreasonably dangerous' when they were made by the Illinois-based company.

'The subject tractor conformed to the state-of-the-art at the time it was designed, manufactured, packaged, and labeled,' Deere's response said.

The Albrechts bought the tractor on Dec. 30, 2015, paying $462,229, their lawsuit says. The tractor was damaged when it caught fire while being operated on Oct. 30, 2017.

The lawsuit argues the tractor was faulty because a design flaw failed to shield debris from accumulating around the exhaust system. When hot, that allowed the tractors to catch on fire.

In 2019, the company published a product enhancement program to address the issue of debris accumulation, according to the lawsuit.

Steven Hamers, an Iowa-based engineer, examined the tractor on behalf of the plaintiffs. He concluded that the likely reason for the fire stemmed from the collection of debris.

'This tractor fire is one of a group of John Deere 9000RX tractors being investigated by this engineer,' he wrote in his report. 'All of the tractors share similar fire observation circumstances.'

Hamers noted that a similar tracked tractor, built by Case Corp., includes shields to safeguard it from debris buildup under the engine compartment.

In 2018, the company faced a similar lawsuit after two John Deer 9460R tractors caught fire near Gettysburg under related circumstances. That lawsuit was subsequently dismissed by agreement of both parties.